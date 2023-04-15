INDIA

TN: 2 killed in Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast

Two persons were killed while two others were injured when a blast occurred on Saturday at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi.

The deceased have been identified as V. Thangavelu (55) and P. Karuppuswamy (28), both residents of Idaiyankulam village in Virudhunagar district.

The injured individuals — Karuppammal (54) and R. Marithai (45) have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

The unit is owned by Praveenraj of Sivakasi and has a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Police said that the incident occurred when the workers were manufacturing crackers in sheds and Karuppuswamy and Thangavel were filling chemicals for making ground chakras.

The blast happened due to friction.

Both the workers died on the spot.

