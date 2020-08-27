TN active corona count goes up by two cases to 52,364

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The net increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu over the past 24-hours was just two patients after factoring the new infections, those discharged from hospital and the dead, as per the State Health Department.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the state health department said the total number of Covid-19 patients was 52,364 persons as compared to 52,362 persons on Wednesday.

As many as 5,981 persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 403,242.

The total number of Covid-19 disease cured persons went up by 5,870 to 343,970.

The state recorded the death of 109 Covid-19 patients taking the total tally till date to 6,948.

The state capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid case tally with 1,281 persons testing positive for the virus and now the total tally stands at 130,564.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 18,878.

