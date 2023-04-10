The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Union government and the President to ‘fix a time frame’ for the Governors to give assent to bills that were passed by the House.

The resolution was moved after suspending certain provisions of rule 92(7) and 287 of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. The special resolution which needs 3/4th of the votes to be moved in the House was allowed by the Speaker with 144 of the 146 members in the house voting for it.

The AIADMK walked out of the House while BJP MLAs, C. Saraswathi and M.R. Gandhi voted against the resolution.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin while moving the resolution lashed out against the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and said that the Governor was making it a habit to speak against the state government whenever the Prime Minister was in the state or when he (Stalin) was in New Delhi.

Stalin, while speaking in the House, said, “I don’t want to give a point-by-point rebuttal to the Governor and make the House a political forum. But we can’t remain mute spectators, if the Governor attempts to disturb the House with political intent.”

He also said, “Two resolutions had to be moved against the Governor in a single budget session. Governor has created the compulsion by acting with political intent. Those who must realise it must realise it. This will be the day for realisation. Governor is not ready to be a friend of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, “I will not say that the Governor does not know the Constitution. But his political loyalty has superseded his loyalty to the Constitution. Hence he is publicly criticising the policies of the government in violation of the Supreme Court orders.”

20230410-135803