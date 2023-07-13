INDIA

TN Agri Dept plans special drive to boost vegetable production

In the wake of the fluctuating prices of vegetables in the state, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department has planned a special drive to boost production.

A Department official told IANS that the aim of the drive was to prevent the uncertainty of prices during the year.

Tomato prices in Tamil Nadu has gone up, topping the list of essential commodities.

The average price of tomato in the retail market in June 2022 was Rs 25.85 kg.

However in July 2023, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 103.5 per kg.

This shows that the price went up by 27 per cent from June 2022 to July 2023.

As per the season and crop report of the Tamil Nadu government, cultivation of tomatoes in 2020-21 was in 44,918 hectares while in 2021-22 it was in 41,455 hectares.

This has a direct bearing on the production of tomatoes which declined from 9.35 lakh tonnes to 8.15 lakh tonnes.

The state government has commenced selling essential commodities, including tomatoes, through fair price shops and ‘Uzhavur Sandhai’ or farm fresh outlets to contain the price rise of tomatoes and other vegetables.

