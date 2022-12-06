INDIA

TN and Puducherry Bar Council suspends 9 lawyers for Job fraud, Child abduction charges

The Bar council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has suspended nine lawyers on charges of job fraud, child abduction and other illegal activities.

They will not be able to practice before any courts and tribunals till the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them are disposed. The Bar Council had taken disciplinary proceedings against the nine lawyers on charges of job racketing, child abduction and other illegal activities.

The suspended advocates are V. Nandagopalan, A. Prabhu, S. Perumal, R. Raja, A. Ramesh, P. Pon Pandiyan, S. Muthachi, Roja Ramkumar and T. Arun Pandian.

Nandagopalan was suspended following a complaint by a client that the lawyer had misappropriated a huge amount of money. Adv Raja was suspended on a complaint that was serious in nature regarding his behaviour as a lawyer.

Adv Perumal was barred for collecting 9.1 lakh rupees from public and promising job in Anna University. He had even forged a job offer letter of Anna University, as per a complaint.

Pon Pandian , Muthachi and Ramesh were suspended on charges of accepting money and offering job at Madras High Court and Thiruvarur court.

Prabhu was suspended on charges of kidnapping a child. Roja and Arun Pandian were suspended on charges of involvement in a crime against children.

