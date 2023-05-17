BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TN announces 4% DA hike for govt employees

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4 per cent for government employees with retrospective effect from April 1.

The announcement will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners.

The hike will cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore.

An official statement said that the Stalin-led DMK government lwas implementing promises given to teachers and government employees even though the state was under debt following the Covid-related dip in revenue earnings and financial crisis in the state that was passed on from the previous regime.

The government in the statement said that the DA hike would be at par with that of the Centre.

20230517-133402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt may involve other PSUs promoters to participate in PLL, IGL...

    Covid Returns: Airlines clamour to reduce operational capacity (IANS Exclusive)

    Indian equities decline widens; Sensex plunges over 1,400 points (Ld)

    Gold to hold its shine in 2023 despite dull economic forecast