Anti-graft organisation in Tamil Nadu, Arappor Iyyakam, has alleged that in the past six years, corruption to the tune of Rs 136 crore was done in cooperative societies of the state.

Arappur Iyyakam, a social organisation based in the state, has actively been pursuing against corrupt practices involving government and allied bodies in the state and had brought out many reports that had led to inquiries and actions in the state.

In a statement, the organisation said that as per an RTI response, corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh have taken place in around 62 per cent of cooperative societies in the state.

Ccorruption of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh have taken place in 18 percent of the socities, it added.

The society called upon the state government to conduct a proper inquiry and to take action against those involved and to register an FIR against those who have indulged in corruption in these cooperative societies.

The Arrapur Iyyakam demanded that the government take action against the secretaries and employees of these cooperative societies who are “involved” in corruption.

The organisation wants that the government recovers the money that was lost from these cooperative societies from those responsible for inflicting the losses.

Arappur Iyyakam has already petitioned the Tamil Nadu Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu to take action against those responsible for the corrupt deals in these cooperative societies.

20230622-173405