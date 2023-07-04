Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has written a letter to the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the reduced release of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

The Tamil Nadu department has requested the Centre to give directions to Karnataka to release the actual share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in July.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister and senior DMK leader, S. Duraimurugan said that the letter was written on Monday, and expressed anguish at Karnataka bringing up the Mekedatu dam issue every now and then.

Duraimurugan said that the Tamil Nadu side had expressed concern over the shortage of water released by Karnataka to the CWMA. In a meeting held on June 16, Tamil Nadu had urged the CWMA to issue a direction to Karnataka to release the actual quantity of water from Cauvery to the state of Tamil Nadu, said the minister.

He added that the deficit of Cauvery waters for the month of June was also flagged during the CWMA meeting of June 30.

The minister reiterated that Tamil Nadu would never allow the construction of a dam across the Cauvery that would affect the state’s agriculture and its farmers.

Duraimurugan in the statement said that the state government would fight the case against the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery in the Supreme Court and added that strong arguments would be raised when the case comes for hearing.

