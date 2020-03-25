TN appoints 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Friday ordered filling up of vacancies by appointing 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians and also press into service 200 new ambulance vans.

In a statement issued here Palaniswami said the government is taking various steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As a part of that, the government has decided to immediately fill up various vacancies that are existing in hospitals through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB).

Palaniswami said 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians will be appointed through MSRB and also press into service 200 new ambulance vans.

He said the appointment orders are being given and the candidates are advised to join duty within three days of receiving it.

According to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, the new recruits are being appointed in their native districts owing to the lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu went up to 35 with six new cases being reported on Friday, said National Health Mission- Tamil Nadu.

Out of the 35 persons who had tested coronavirus positive, one got cured and was discharged and one person died leaving the total number of patients in hospitals at 33.

–IANS

