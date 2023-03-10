INDIA

TN Assembly can re-enact Online Rummy Prohibition Act: Speaker M. Appavu

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said that the state Assembly has the power to enact Online Rummy Prohibition Act.

Speaking to reporters, the Speaker said, “I don’t know what Law Governor is using to say that the Assembly don’t have the power to ban online Rummy. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has the power to enact the Online Rummy Prohibition Act. I think he should have used the right words.”

He said that Online Rummy was not a “skill” game but a “kill” game and added that there was some pressure on the Governor not to approve the resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly.

It may be noted that after Governor R.N. Ravi returned the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and regulation of Online Games bill passed by the Assembly on October 19, 2022, the state cabinet met on Thursday and decided to re-enact the same law.

There has been a growing demand in Tamil Nadu for enacting a law to ban online gambling as more than 44 people have lost their lives in the states falling into the trap of online gambling and rummy.

20230310-142008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake antique dealer case not a joke: Kerala HC

    Three held for YouTuber’s murder in Delhi

    CPI-M Min’s wife’s nomination creates ruckus in party meeting

    Do you have digital eye strain?