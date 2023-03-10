Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said that the state Assembly has the power to enact Online Rummy Prohibition Act.

Speaking to reporters, the Speaker said, “I don’t know what Law Governor is using to say that the Assembly don’t have the power to ban online Rummy. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has the power to enact the Online Rummy Prohibition Act. I think he should have used the right words.”

He said that Online Rummy was not a “skill” game but a “kill” game and added that there was some pressure on the Governor not to approve the resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly.

It may be noted that after Governor R.N. Ravi returned the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and regulation of Online Games bill passed by the Assembly on October 19, 2022, the state cabinet met on Thursday and decided to re-enact the same law.

There has been a growing demand in Tamil Nadu for enacting a law to ban online gambling as more than 44 people have lost their lives in the states falling into the trap of online gambling and rummy.

20230310-142008