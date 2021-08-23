The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honouring state Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader S. Duraimurugan on his completing 50 years as a legislator.

Speakers from both treasury and opposition benches praised the octogenarian leader on the feat he has accomplished and the unblemished track record as a political leader as well as a social worker. An overwhelmed Duraimurugan broke down at the accolades showered on him.

During the zero hour, the Chief Minister said: “This legislative Assembly has a history of 100 years and Duraimurugan has crossed half a century as a legislator in this house. That is why he is leading the proceedings as Leader of the House.”

He said that it was Duraimurugan, with his rich experience both as a legislator and a political leader, who guided him after the passing away of his father and CM, Kalaignar Karunanidhi and party General Secretary K. Anbazhagan.

He also reminisced the close association his father had with Duraimurugan and said that several DMK leaders including himself were “jealous” of the octogenarian leader for this. Stalin also remembered how Karunanidhi spent the night by the bedside of Duraimurugan when the latter was undergoing surgery to give mental support and courage to him.

Stalin said that Duraimurugan entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1971 from Katpadi constituency and got elected from the same constituency eight times and represented Ranipet constituency twice. He also said that the water resources minister was a treasure of information regarding the Cauvery issue right from the 1924 agreement with the neighbouring state. Stalin also said that Duraimurugan was having great knowledge on the rivers in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that Duraimurugan was a guiding light on the behaviour of members in the Assembly.

He said that while Duraimurugan was fond of AIADMK founder MGR, he was very close to Karunanidhi and had shown great affection and loyalty to him. He also remembered the humorous manner in which Duraimurugan used to respond in the Assembly to questions.

Duraimurugan, who broke down during his acceptance speech, said: “I was surprised by my leader M.K. Stalin’s gesture of moving this resolution on me. I will be grateful to him for my lifetime.”

He also said that he would spend the rest of his life to become worthy of whatever was said about him in the Assembly by various party leaders.

Floor leaders of all parties in the Assembly spoke on the occasion and offered accolades to Duraimurugan.

–IANS

aal/vd