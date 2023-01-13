INDIA

TN Assembly passes Bill on compulsory Tamil paper in state govt recruitment exam

NewsWire
0
0

A Bill mandating a compulsory Tamil language paper for recruitment to Tamil Nadu government services was passed by the state Assembly on Friday.

The bill amends the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 for the purpose.

Tabling the Bill, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan recalled that a compulsory Tamil language paper was introduced for direct recruitment to all competitive examinations in the state, through the government order of December 1, 2021. It was meant to protect the interests of Tamil youths, he said.

“To give statutory effect to the said executive order, the government have decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 2016) suitably and to validate any action taken or anything done based on the said order,” he said.

The minister pointed out that unlike the legislation enacted by the erstwhile AIADMK government which permitted the candidates to clear the Tamil paper within two years from the date of recruitment, as per the legislation brought by the DMK government, the Tamil language paper is compulsory for recruitment.

The House adopted the Bill by voice vote and was later adjourned sine die.

20230113-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hiten Tejwani joins the cast of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

    Can reduce Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit fine, but on one condition:...

    MHA drops 20 names from list of Maoist affected districts

    Ensure no one is deprived of govt benefits: Odisha CM