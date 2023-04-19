The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanding reservation in education and jobs for Adi Dravidars who have converted to Christianity.

The resolution urges the Centre to make amendments in the Constitution to provide reservation for Adi Dravidars who have converted to Christianity.

“This August house urges the Government of India to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to extend statutory protection, rights and concessions including reservation as provided to the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes under the Indian Constitution, also to the Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity, so as to enable them to avail the benefits of social justice in all respects,” it said.

Even as the opposition, including AIADMK, welcomed the resolution, the BJP members walked out of the house. BJP’s Vanathi Sreenivasan opposed the resolution before walking out with other party members.

