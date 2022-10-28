INDIA

TN Assembly resolution on Hindi: Stalin to inaugurate explanatory meetings on Nov 4

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will, on November 4, inaugurate state-wide meetings to explain to the public the reason behind the state Assembly adopting a resolution against imposing Hindi in the state, a DMK statement said on Friday.

Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the meeting to be held at Perambalur on November 4. The DMK will conduct meetings across the state to explain the anti-Hindi demonstration by the state.

The resolution was against the recommendation of the Parliamentary committee on Languages to use Hindi as a medium of instruction in IITs, IIMs, and Central Universities (In Hindi-speaking states) and regional languages in other parts.

Stalin as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was the first to come out against the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, the statement read. The party student and youth wing have also conducted a demonstration in Chennai on October 15 against the imposition of Hindi in the state.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu had witnessed two strong anti-Hindi agitations in 1937 and 1969. While the first was spearheaded by the icon of the Dravidian movement, E.V Ramsamy Naikar or Periyar in 1937 , in 1969, the movement was led by C.N.Annadurai.

The state had seen several violent agitations during both the anti-Hindi movements.

