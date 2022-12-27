INDIA

TN Assembly session to begin on Jan 9

NewsWire
0
0

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will commence from January 9 with Governor R.N. Ravi’s customary address.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. and the duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the state Assembly.

The state Assembly Speaker’s office in a statement said that the newly inducted minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will be allotted a front row in the Assembly. he will sit between Industries minister Thangam Thenarasu and Law minister S. Raghupathy.

The statement also said that with the Covid-19 cases only in single-digits in the state, the RT-PCR testing has not been made mandatory for the legislators in the state. However, the use of masks should be according to the Union and state government guidelines, the statement added.

20221227-111406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Wants to be Azad, not Ghulam’, Jairam Ramesh takes a jibe...

    Delhi witnesses another hot day

    How a farmhouse in Delhi turned ‘graveyard’ for stolen cars

    Durand Cup: Odisha FC end group stage with an all-win record