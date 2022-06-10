INDIA

TN assembly Speaker writes to CM for revival of closed industries in state

NewsWire
0
2

Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M. Appavu has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint a committee to study the issue of several industries that remain closed in the state due to the policies of the previous state and central governments.

Appavu requested the Chief Minister to sort out the problems of the closed industries and try for their revival. He said that 20 lakh skilled and unskilled workers had lost their jobs.

He called upon the state government to release the 2500 acres of land that was acquired for the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone conceived by then Chief Minister, late M. Karunanidhi which did not take off. Appavu requested Stalin to convert this land for establishing small, marginal, and medium industries.

Appavu said that the Gangaikondan Information Technology Special Zone conceived by Karunanidhi was put in cold storage by the then government and asked Stalin to revive it.

He said that the matchbox and firecracker industries of Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts which provide employment to more than 10 lakh persons to meet 95% of the matches and firecracker requirement of the country are facing an uncertain future. He added that Gujarat-based importers are being encouraged to import matchboxes and crackers from China which would destroy the Tamil Nadu-based industries.

Appavu said that cotton prices are being deliberately jacked up to destroy the textile industries of the state after the Coimbatore-based pump industry was decimated by the central government policies.

He urged Stalin to appoint a committee headed by a Secretary level officer to study these serious issues and ensure that these industries are revived at the earliest.

20220610-200604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka govt to stop Cong workers from taking part in Mekedatu...

    Navi Mumbai ex-cop nabbed for killing one son, injuring the other

    Delhi HC seeks report on construction of toilets for transgenders

    Had thought of clearing the exam only: UPSC topper Shruti Sharma