Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that the state Backward Class commission has sought more time to submit report on 10.5 per cent internal reservations to the Vanniyar community.

The state government had not, suo moto, extended the time to submit report by six months, he said in a response to PMK’s G.K. Mani who said that extending the time for the report on the Vanniyar reservation would adversely affect the students of the community who were writing the Class 12 examinations and then applying for engineering and NEET.

Stalin said that the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court had quashed the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vannikula Kshatriyas (Vanniyars) within the Most Backward Classes quota as this was not finalised in a proper manner.

He also said that the previous AIADMK government had come out with the internal reservation for Vanniyars when the Assembly elections were notified.

Stalin said that the DMK government had gone upto the Supreme Court to fight the case challenging the internal reservation. He added that the time for the Backward class commission to submit its report has been extended on the basis of the DMK moving the Supreme Court.

