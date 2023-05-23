INDIA

TN BJP alleges corruption in implementing Central schemes in state

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government in the state was indulging in corruption in Central government schemes.

He cited Jal Jeevan and Smart City as two central government projects where corruption had taken place.

Annamalai said that the roof of the VOC stadium in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, built under the Central government’s Smart City project at a cost of Rs 14 crore, collapsed after half an hour of rain.

He said that the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare had inspected the VOC stadium before its inauguration in August 2022 and had expressed satisfaction at the construction.

Annamalai alleged that even though the tenders were floated for the project during the period of the previous regime, the bulk of the work was done after the new government came to power in 2021.

The BJP leader said that the roof of the building collapsed only 8 months after use and called for stringent action against the corrupt officials and state ministers responsible for implementing the schemes.

20230523-194201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Helly Shah all set to make her debut in Gujarati cinema

    Delhi has only 25 ICU beds, hospitals overburdened with patients

    Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad; 5 held

    Snap to pay sound creators up to $50K a month in...