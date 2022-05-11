The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has commenced preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with its state president K. Annamalai sounding the poll bugle in a party convention held at Madurai.

Annamalai in his speech on Tuesday said that the party will be taking up the good work conducted by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre across the nook and corner of the state and this will be a major accelerator for the party’s 2024 election preparedness.

It is to be noted that the BJP state president has put in place a new team of office-bearers and announced the list on May 6.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that Annamalai has been given a free hand by the party national leadership and, hence the resentment that was brewing in the party after the announcement of the list of office-bearers will come down.

The BJP state president is planning to conduct a state tour highlighting the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and also focusing on the women-centric programmes carried out by the Modi government.

The development works carried out by the Union Ministry of Roadway Transport and Highways in bringing out good connectivity will also be a feature to be highlighted by the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP state president has also exhorted the party’s local leaders to take up the issue of the double standards adopted by the DMK government in the state, including on issues like NEET, CUET, property tax hike issue, law and order, appointment of Vice-Chancellors to Universities and other teething issues faced by the people of Tamil Nadu.

The back to back custodial deaths in two separate incidents will also be highlighted by the BJP in its campaigning among the people.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party will also be indulging in strengthening its grassroots units and communicating with the people on the failures of the DMK government in the state as well as the public welfare measures taken up by the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

With the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP is also planning to project proper candidates in all the 38 seats taking into consideration the public image and other criteria that will bring victory to the party candidates. Sources also said that the state BJP would conduct a detailed survey on the issues that are to be highlighted during the campaigning other than what is being focused at present.

