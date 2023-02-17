BJP Ex-servicemen cell state president Lt.N.K. Raman has petitioned Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu demanding slapping of Goonda Act on DMK men allegedly involved in the murder of Lance Naik M. Prabhu in Krishnagiri on February 9.

In his petition, the BJP leader stated that the DMK men, including party councillor, M. Chinnaswamy, had assaulted the Lance Naik with lethal weapons like swords leading to his death.

The ex-servicemen cell also appealed to the DGP to direct the Krishnagiri District Superintendent of Police to take stringent action against DMK leader and party councillor Chinnaswamy and his family members who were behind the murder and to slap Goonda Act on them.

Notably, Lance Naik Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran had an issue with the DMK councillor, Chinnaswamy over the latter preventing Prabhu and his family from taking water from a common tap.

Prabhu’s brother Prabhakaran told IANS that the DMK councillor and his accomplices had abused and then physically assaulted them. He also said that the men then assaulted Prabhu with iron rods and knives and he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital for four hours.

20230217-103804