TN BJP chief Annamalai to get Z-category security

The Centre has decided to beef up Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s security. The former Y-category protectee will be provided with Z-category protection by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to sources, the decision was taken based on the Threat Perception Report submitted to the MHA by the Intelligence Bureau.

Around 33 commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force will be deployed for his security.

According to sources, the former IPS officer had allegedly received threats from Maoists and religious extremists.

20230113-143402

