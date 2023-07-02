The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP will hold its core committee meeting on July 4, in which the strategies for next year’s Lok Sabha polls will be chalked out.

A section of senior BJP leaders are against the style of functioning of state unit President K. Annamalai. There is a feeling within a section of BJP leaders that Annamalai is trying to cut the Brahmin leadership of the party into size. Former MP Maitreyan had publicly stated that the Brahmins will be supporting the BJP.

Maitreyan is a former BJP leader who had moved to the AIADMK before returning to the saffron party fold.

The BJP will have to piggy ride on the Dravidian parties to establish a foothold in Tamil politics. An alliance with the AIADMK had helped the party a lot in the 2021 Assembly elections. Annamalai antagonising the AIADMK leadership was not taken well by a major section of the BJP leadership and this will also be a subject of discussion during the core committee meeting on July 4.

With political parties commencing preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the onus will be on Annamalai to deliver the results for the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Retired professor of political science, Satyamoorthy, told IANS: “The BJP leadership has to be realistic. Tamil politics is a different ball game and they should have a strong Dravidian partner which they now have in AIADMK. However, the public rumblings of Annamalai against the AIADMK leadership is not appreciated, and let us hope that the party’s core committee takes a call to iron out the differences with the AIADMK.”

