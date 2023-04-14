INDIA

TN BJP expels ex-Secy for anti-party activities

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP expelled the former state secretary of its economic wing for anti-party activities.

The expelled leader, Krishna Prabhu, according to BJP Madurai district president Maha Suseendran, was working against party interests.

The BJP leadership said that a criminal case was registered against Krishna Prabhu on January 6. The BJP Madurai district president, who issued the statement mentioning the expulsion of Krishna Prabhu on Thursday, said that Krishna Prabhu seems to have worked for the interest of others which were against the party. He was relieved of all his party responsibilities after the case was registered against him.

It is to be noted that the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Annamalai had announced that he would release graft charges against the DMK leaders on April 14, Tamil New year day. The BJP leader has said that corruption during the present DMK regime and during Karunanidhi regime of 2006-2011 would be included in the DMK files.

20230414-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plan to build routes to China via PoK likely to irk...

    Crypto lending platform Genesis files for bankruptcy

    Centre to seek Parliament’s approval for 2nd batch of supplementary demands...

    Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Formula E race