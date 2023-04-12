INDIA

TN: BJP leader arrested for tweets against ‘public tranquility’

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday arrested S. Selvakumar, state vice president of the Industrial cell of the BJP, on charge of sharing tweets against public tranquility.

According to police, the posts were shared between April 6 and 11.

One R.K. Suresh Kumar of Ganapathipudur in Coimbatore district had complained against Selvakumar on Tuesday. He was arrested under Sections 505(1)(b)(with the intent to cause or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit a crime against the state or against Public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer-related offenses) of the IT Act.

He was arrested by a team of Police officers led by Inspector P.A. Arun.

BJP state president K. Annamalai condemned the arrest of Selvakumar and said that the DMK government was trying to muzzle the voices of people who were expressing themselves against the wrongdoings of the government.

