Senior leader of the BJP and former MP from Coimbatore, C.P. Radhakrishnan is the new Governor of Jharkhand. He replaced Ramesh Bias as the Governor of Jharkhand. Bias has been transferred as the Maharashtra Governor.

Radhakrishnan was the former state president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. He was a two-term member of the Lok Sabha in the 1998 and 1999 general elections. He won by a margin of 1,50,000 votes in 1998 and by 55,000 votes in the 1999 general elections.

In the 2014 general elections, C.P. Radhakrishnan secured 3,89,000 votes from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency without the support of either DMK or AIADMK and reached the second position. Radhakrishnan garnered 3,92,007 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was again in the second position from the Coimbatore Lok sabha seat.

C.P. Radhakrishnan known as CPR in the BJP circles was the Prabhari in-charge of Kerala BJP during the last Assembly elections of 2021.

He was also the Chairman of the All India Coir Board which comes under the MSME sector of the Government of India.

The senior BJP leader born on May 4, 1957, has been associated with the RSS and BJP since he was 14 years of age.

