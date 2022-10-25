Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, flayed M.K. Stalin-led DMK government’s ‘hesitancy’ in declaring the Coimbatore car blast as a ‘terror attack’.

While addressing media persons on Tuesday, the BJP president said that party representatives would meet the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi in a couple of days’ time and brief him about the apprehensions of the state unit in the Coimbatore blast case.

Annamalai said that the deceased Jameesha Mubin had changed his WhatsApp status two days before the blast indicating that he was about to die. The BJP president said that he was challenging the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, to deny the existence of such a WhatsApp status.

He said that the elite ‘Q’ branch of the Tamil Nadu police had failed to monitor the activities of Mubin even after he was questioned by the NIA in 2019 in connection with the Easter day blast in Sri Lanka. He slammed the ‘Q’ branch, saying that the agency had totally failed in this.

When questioned whether NIA could have monitored Mubin’s activities closely after the interrogation, he said that law and order was totally the responsibility of the state government and added that the NIA unit of Chennai was accorded the status of a police station only recently.

Annamalai has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. To a question on what he had written to Shah, the IPS officer-turned-politician said that it was not right to disclose that but added that it was regarding the NIA investigation into the case.

The BJP state president also said that the Tamil Nadu police have lost their professionalism ever since the DMK government assumed office in the state and added that the police were now busy monitoring political opponents of the ruling party.

When asked whether the Tamil Nadu police were not disclosing the exact details of the car blast in bid to not create panic among the people, he said that the police still calling it a ‘gas cylinder blast’ was not acceptable.

