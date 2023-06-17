INDIA

TN BJP state secretary S.G. Suryah arrested, Annamalai retorts

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary S.G. Suryah has been arrested in connection with his tweet against Madurai MP and CPI(M) leader Su Venkatesan.

The arrest was made by the Madurai cyber cell police on Friday night.

Terming it “highly condemnable”, BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai came out strongly against the police action.

In a tweet, the BJP state president said that Suryah had not committed a crime. He just exposed the double standards of the Communists who are the allies of the DMK.

“Using state machinery to curtail free speech and getting jittery for the slightest criticism is unbecoming of a democratically elected leader and, indeed, are signs of an autocratic leader in the making,” he said.

He further tweeted, “Drawing inspiration from autocrats, TN CM Thiru@mkstalin is turning into a lawless junge.”

Annamalai said that these actions would not deter the party and it would continue to be bearers of uncomfortable truth.

Suryah’s arrest is being seen as a retort by the DMK government on the Enforcement Directorate arresting Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in cases related to

job-for-cash scam when he was minister in the AIADMK government of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In all likelihood, Suryah’s arrest will escalate the fight between the DMK and the BJP.

