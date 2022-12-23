INDIA

TN BJP to stage protests after party leader Sasikala Pushpa’s residence attacked

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will conduct protest programmes across the state against the attack on the residence of party state Vice-President Sasikala Pushpa.

DMK Thoothukudi district Vice-President and minister for Social Welfare, Geetha Jeevan had during a Christmas celebration programme at Thoothukudi on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP state president K. Annamalai and said that his party cadres would jump into the stage when the BJP leader was speaking indicating attack against him.

The Minister also came out against the BJP president and used very strong language against him.

BJP state Vice-President, Sasikala Pushpa retorted to Geetha Jeevan and said that the minister would lose her legs while coming out of the house. She left for Nagercoil after making the statement and in the meanwhile on Thursday, her residence was attacked and vandalised, and her car damaged.

The BJP state unit is planning to conduct protest marches across the state over the attack and to bring to the notice of the public the intolerance of the DMK leadership. The party is also planning to highlight the failure of the Tamil Nadu police who could not prevent the attack on Pushpa’s residence.

It is to be noted that Sasikala Pushpa was a former MP of the AIADMK and former Mayor of Thoothukudi. She was expelled from the AIADMK for slapping Tiruchi Shiva, DMK leader, and MP for verbally abusing Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders came out strongly against the attack on the residence of Sasikala Pushpa and said that if no action was taken against those who attacked the residence of the party leader, the BJP would lay siege to the residence of Geetha Jeevan.

In a related development, the Thoothukudi police arrested 13 DMK workers, including three party councillors, for attacking the residence of Sasikala Pushpa on Thursday.

