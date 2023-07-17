Tamil Nadu state BJP president K. Annamalai said that the party wants Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to condemn the Karnataka government’s action on the Mekedatu dam issue during the opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

He said that when there is a Cauvery Management Board in place, the Karnataka Chief Minister does not have any right to state that he will not give water to Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader said that if the Chief Minister returns to Tamil Nadu without condemning the Karnataka action, the party would conduct a black flag demonstration.

In a statement, he said that the party would conduct a protest on July 23 against soaring vegetable prices as well as increase in power tariff.

Annamalai said that the party would conduct protests in 12,600 village panchayats across Tamil Nadu.

Coming down heavily against the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, he stated that no one wants to know about it.

An alliance against an individual like Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not last more than three months.

