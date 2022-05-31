The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has threatened a statewide hunger strike and a massive rally in Tiruchi if the state government does not slash fuel prices as per the poll promise of the DMK.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai told party cadres at a public meeting in Chennai that the party would observe hunger strikes in all districts if the government does not reduce the fuel price as promised in the DMK election manifesto.

Annamalai said that if the DMK government does not reduce the fuel price within 20 days, the party would hold a massive protest rally after 30 days in Tiruchi that would lead to the fall of the DMK government and the rise of the BJP in the state.

The BJP leader said that the party was supposed to conduct a rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to St. George Fort to lay siege to the secretariat but it was cancelled when they came to know that Chief Minister Stalin was not in town.

Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought down petrol and diesel prices by Rs 17 and Rs 14.50 respectively in the last six months but the ruling DMK has not fulfilled its poll promise.

He said, “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is saying that the central government is regularly asking him to slash the petrol prices.”

He said, “Let the Tamil Nadu government reduce the fuel prices immediately”.

The BJP leader said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has hit a low ebb and that ganja was available in every street of the state and that the state would soon turn into the ganja capital of the country.

Lashing out at Stalin’s speech in the presence of the Prime Minister for retrieving Katchatheevu island from Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said, “Late M. Karunanidhi, father of Stalin along with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sold Kathcatheevu like a Karivadu (Dry Fish).

