The school education department received the highest allocation in the Tamil Nadu budget for the financial year 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister P.T.R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the state Assembly on Friday.

The Finance minister allocated an amount of Rs 36,895.89 crore which is the highest amount allocated in the budget. The state school education department received Rs 34,181 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

While presenting the budget, he said that in the next five years all government schools will be modernised with all the necessary infrastructure.

Thiaga Rajan said that 18,000 new classrooms will be built and smart classrooms equipped with essential technologies will come up. The minister said that for the development of smart classrooms with essential technologies an amount of Rs 7,000 crore will be spent in the next five years.

Book fairs would be held across all districts of the state and that a high-level committee has been constituted for reviving libraries across the state, he stated.

