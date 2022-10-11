ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TN Cheif Minister, superstars Chiranjeevi, Mammootty wish Big B on b’day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi and Malayalam Superstar Mammootty were among those who joined scores of people from across the country in wishing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the living legend and the most iconic star of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan, who is turning 80 today.”

“May your trademark artistic characteristics continue to influence Indian cinema in future as well and enthrall the audience for many more decades.”

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan, in his birthday tweet, said: “Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guruji Amitabh Bachchan sir! May the Almighty grant you good health, strength and every wish that you would ever have.”

“You are the Everest among us artistes and we are in eternal awe of your talent and your accomplishments. More power to you Amit ji!”

Actor Mammootty too greeted the Indian film legend on Twitter. He wrote: “Happy Birthday Dear Amithji. Stay Healthy and Blessed.”

20221011-140403

