INDIA

TN Chief Minister meets Governor, seeks early assent to 21 bills

NewsWire
0
1

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday met Governor R.N. Ravi and requested him to grant early assent to bills passed by the Assembly.

He requested the Governor to give his assent to 21 bills passed by the Assembly at the earliest “to uphold the spirit of the constitution and the will of the people of Tamil Nadu”.

The Chief Minister specifically requested the Governor to give assent to a bill to establish a Sidha medical university, and also thanked him for forwarding the NEET exemption bill to the President for his assent.

A state government release said that the Chief Minister, was accompanied by senior including S. Duraimurugan, Thangam Thenarasu, and K. Ponmudi, in the meeting.

The state government has already constituted a committee to formulate a state education policy in keeping with the “historical legacy, present situation, and future aspiration of the state”.

The committee is headed by retired Justice D. Murugesan of the Madras High Court and has chess wizard Vishwanathan Anand, musician T.M. Krishna, and Jayaram Damodaran of the Agaram foundation as members.

