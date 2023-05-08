INDIA

TN: Class 12 students register 94.03 pass percentage

NewsWire
0
0

The Class 12 students of Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.03 per cent for the academic year 2022-23, as per results of the state board announced on Monday.

The results were announced by state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The pass percentage of girl students was 96.38 per cent while 91.45 per cent boys students cleared the examinations. Around 4.05 lakh girl students and 3.49 lakh boys have cleared the plus two examination.

For the academic year 2021-22, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent.

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.85 per cent, Tiruppur was second at 97.79 per cent and Perambalur third at 97.59 per cent.

One trans student who had taken the Plus two examination cleared it.

The pass percentage of government schools was 89.80, aided schools at 95.99 and private schools at 99.08 per cent.

20230508-172402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KTR extends Rs 15L assistance to specially-abled Punjab chess player

    NGT seeks response on mining clearance in U’khand’s quake-prone region

    Differences emerge in Goa BJP over accepting support of MGP

    ‘Dead’ woman gets second vaccination dose in UP