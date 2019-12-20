TN CM announces Rs 1 cr compensation to slain policeman

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the family of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson who was shot dead in Kanyakumari on Wednesday night.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said considering Wilson’s ultimate sacrifice, a sum of Rs 1 crore as solatium has been ordered to be paid to the slain policeman’s family.

On Thursday, Palaniswami announced in the state Assembly that financial assistance to the family of Wilson and a government job to one of the family members based on their qualification will be given.

He said Wilson were carrying out routine checks at Kaliyakkavilai check post in Kanyakumari district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border when two unidentified persons shot at him and also stabbed him, killing him, before fleeing the scene.

Palaniswami had said two bullets were recovered from the site and the police are investigating the crime.

He said four special teams had been formed and they are analysing the footage from CCTVs installed in that locality.

The police have also issued pictures of two persons as the suspects in the case.

