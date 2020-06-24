TN CM assures action against cops for death of father-son duo

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, here on Wednesday, assured legal action as per the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and action based on the magisterial probe into the custodial death of the father-son duo in the Tuticorin district.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to their families and government jobs to a family member of each deceased.

He said the government would take action against those responsible for the death of Jayaraj on June 22 night and his son Bennick on June 23 morning in judicial custody.

Jayaraj and Bennick had been booked for not closing their mobile shop as per the lockdown norms on June 19. They were remanded to the custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

The High Court has ordered post mortem and videographing of the same, and posted the case to June 26.

The Chief Minister said the two policemen alleged to be responsible for the deaths had been suspended and the inspector of Sathankulam been kept under compulsory waiting.

–IANS

vj/pcj