TN CM clears MLALADS fund use for corona relief

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said he has cleared utilization of Rs 1 crore from all members of the legislative assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) for Covid-19 relief works.

In a statement, Palaniswami said MLAs can allocate Rs 25 lakh from their MLALADS towards Covid-19 relief work and that would continue.

In order to purchase medical equipment and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Rs 1 crore will be allocated from all the MLALAPDS to be used at the state level, he said.

Meanwhile, responding to DMK President M.K. Stalin’s tweet, Palaniswami said funds from MLALADS could be used for certain projects recommended by an MLA in his/her constituency.

Stalin in a social media post condemned the state government for rejecting recommendation of lawmaker V. Senthil Balaji to allocate Rs 60 lakh for purchase of ventilator by a government hospital in Karur.

Balaji, representing Aravakuruchi assembly constituency, said Covid-19 patients from his constituency are admitted in the government hospital in Karur and hence he had recommended Rs 60 lakh for purchase of ventilators.

