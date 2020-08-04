Canindia News

TN CM extends greetings to Modi on the eve of ‘bhumi pujan’

by CanIndia New Wire Service04

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya during the grand ‘bhumi pujan on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is the dream of Hindus which is turning into a reality, as he extended his greetings to Modi who will be participating in the ‘bhumi pujan’ on Wednesday.

As per the historical judgement of the Supreme Court, a conducive atmosphere exists for building the Ram temple and he extends his heartfelt appreciation for the central government on that count, Palaniswami said.

–IANS

vj/arm

