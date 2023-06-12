Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released water from Mettur dam for irrigation of Cauvery Delta belt.

About 17.37 lakh acres in 12 delta districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchi,Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Mayliduthurai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam will benefit with the opening of Mettur dam.

Every year water will be released in June depending on the water availability of the dam and also water inflow.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, S. Duriamurugan, Minister for Urban Development, K.N. Nehru and Agriculture Minister, M.R.K Panneerselvam, were present along with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Stalin inspected the desilting works at Alangudi, Muthuwari and Vinnamangaalam areas in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts ahead of the opening of the Mettur dam. He also held a review meeting with the Thanjavur and Tiruchi district officials on the progress of the desilting works.

Stalin then listened to the complaints by several farmer organisations in the Delta districts on minor issues regarding desilting works and opening of the Mettur dam.

