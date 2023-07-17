INDIA

TN CM Stalin arrives in B’luru to attend Joint Opposition meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday arrived in the city to participate in the joint opposition meet.

DyCM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar extended him a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Bengaluru International airport.

The leaders held a brief talk in the airport lounge.

Earlier, VCK founder Thirumavalavan arrived in the city to a warm welcome.

“All Opposition leaders are going to meet today (Monday) and tomorrow (July 18) regarding forthcoming Parliament polls. Our only aim is to defeat BJP in the elections. We have the same agenda – we have to save our nation and Constitution. So, we have planned to contest the forthcoming polls united…,” he stated.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, taking part in the joint press conference with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, stated that it is a good beginning that opposition is uniting in the interest of the nation.

“Coming together is a beginning. The progress could be achieved by collective thinking and working together is success,” he said.

The high voltage meeting will be held tomorrow towards shaping the future of the country. This is not a meeting of a single party. The leaders will discuss problems faced by the 140 crore people of the country.

“I extend a warm welcome to all leaders to the event organised by the Bharata Rashtriya Congress Samithi on behalf of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), ” Shivakumar said.

The unity would be kept intact in the future and work will be done towards replicating the victory achieved in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he stated.

