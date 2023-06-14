INDIA

TN CM Stalin reaches Omandurar hospital to visit Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived at the Government Hospital, Omandurar to visit the state electricity minister, Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

The minister had complained of chest pain and was admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

Balaji was arrested after an 18-hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had conducted raids at the official residence and later at his office in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Tuesday.

The reason for the arrest is stated to be the alleged money laundering and corruption when he was transport minister in the Jayalalithaa government. There were also allegations that the minister was involved in the recruitment of drivers and conductors in the state Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

