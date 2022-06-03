INDIA

TN Cong leader seeks caste census

Senior leader of Tamil Nadu Congress and former state president of the party K.V. Thangabalu has called for a caste census in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Thangabalu said the state should take the lead in conducting a caste census and become a model for other states. He demanded that all communities need protection from the government and a caste census is required for that.

He said that all sections of society need to get the right social justice, for which the caste census across the country is the necessity.

He said, “Such a census would help all the communities get their rights based on their population…and this would help reservation for each community in education, job, and other sectors.”

The senior leader also said that he would meet all political party leaders of the state on the issue and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take the initiative for the census.

