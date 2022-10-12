INDIA

TN Cong to give rousing reception to Kharge in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Congress president post candidate and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be given a rousing reception by the party’s state unit on his arrival to Tamil Nadu on October 14, sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri said on Wendesday that he will remain present when Kharge will reach Chennai for campaigning.

It may be noted that no prominent party leader was present at Satyamoorthy Bhavan, the TNCC headquarters, when Shashi Tharoor, who is also contesting the party president post election, reached Chennai for his election campaign.

Alagiri, however, told IANS that there was no direction from the high command to support any candidate. He also said that it was not mandatory to be present when the candidates reach the city for campaigning.

He further said that he was not in the city when Tharoor had arrived.

20221013-033805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire breaks out in Bengal secretariat Nabanna

    Kolkata policeman shootout: Initiative to identify cops suffering from depression

    Hry first to achieve targets in rural road construction: Dy CM

    Priyanka Chopra to hubby Nick Jonas: I love you