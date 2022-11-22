The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is likely to support the AIADMK plans for a mega political alliance sans the BJP. The TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said that the AIADMK is controlled by BJP and RSS, and if that party comes out of that, it has potential in Tamil Nadu.

He also said that the people of the state were not considering AIADMK seriously as it was with the BJP-RSS combine that does not have any roots in the state.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had said that the party was looking for all possibilities including a grand mega alliance of political parties to take on the DMK in the 2024 elections.

While the AIADMK is not very keen on the 2024 polls and is focusing on the 2026 assembly polls, the party will try to forge alliances beyond its present alliance with the BJP.

The Tamil Nadu Congress party is in a political alliance with the DMK only for survival and the relationship between the two has soured after the release of the convicts who assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. The All India Congress Committee is moving a revision petition in the Supreme Court of India against the verdict of the apex court in releasing the convicts who assassinated the former Prime Minister.

Many other political parties that have roots in Tamil Nadu including the Muslim League will also align with the AIADMK if that party severs its ties with the BJP and RSS.

Dr.G. Padmanabhan, Director of Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said: “Politically, AIADMK can gain a lot in Tamil Nadu if it severs ties with the BJP. The Congress and thereby the minority communities will support the AIADMK and the party will gain electorally. BJP and its brand of politics are still not much acceptable among the people of Tamil Nadu even though they are trying their best to gain a foothold.”

AIADMK leader EPS got provoked by the recent media reports on BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah speaking in a party convention at Chennai that AIADMK is in a major crisis and that the BJP can gain at the expense of that party.

Sources in the AIADMK, however, told IANS that the party has not yet decided to snap its ties with the BJP but the party has expressed its opposition to the reported move of the BJP to gain ground at its expense.

