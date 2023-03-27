INDIA

TN Congress MLAs stage walkout after Speaker expunge remarks of CLP leader

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly after Speaker M. Appavu expunged some remarks of party’s floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai.

The CLP leader had raised the issue of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, the Congress leader was disqualified by the Parliament Legislative secretariat after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a magistrate court in Surat. The disqualification will prevent Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections for six years till he gets a relief from the higher courts.

K. Selvaperuthungai, while speaking to media persons, stated that the decision of the Speaker to expunge his remarks were worrying and that the Congress MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

The BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran told media persons that it was unnecessary for the Congress to raise the issue in the Assembly.

This morning, the Congress MLAs reached the House in black attire as a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

They were also supposed to sit in the House throughout Monday night but the Assembly Speaker denied them permission. The MLAs will now be sitting outside the House throughout the night in protest to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

20230327-143805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura: Left, Cong withdraw candidates fielded against each other

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is prepping up for ‘Citadel’ in the US

    Man from Nepal finds his missing mother in Assam jail

    Umran Malik has got pace, slowly improving skill-wise, can be kept...