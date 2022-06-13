Tamil Nadu Congress President K.S. Alagiri on Monday led a protest march in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here against the summons issued by the ED to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The protest was part of a nationwide agitation against the ED move.

Even as the Congress workers were protesting in front of the ED Office in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi was being questioned at the ED office in Delhi.

The Congress leaders during the protest in Chennai alleged that the investigating agency is levelling false cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Alagiri told IANS that that the probe has been initiated by the Narendra Modi government to divert the attention of the people of the country from rising prices of essential commodities, slowing of the economy, high fuel prices, and high inflation.

Congress legislators and several state and district leaders of the party took part in the agitation. There was sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS leadership over the ED summons and the probe against Rahul Gandhi.

Alagiri and other Congress leaders were detained by the police before being released later.

