TN Congress to take out 18-day padayatra to commemorate Vedaranyam salt satyagraha

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will take out an 18-day padayatra to commemorate the Vedaranyam salt satyagraha from Wednesday.

The padayatra will be inaugurated by former Union minister and senior leader of the Congress party P. Chidambaram. Former TNCC president K.V. Thangabalu will lead the yatra.

It is part of the seventy-fifth independence day celebrations and will commence from the residence of freedom fighter S.S. Rajan at Tiruchi and conclude at Vedaranyam which will be a 230 km long yatra.

TNCC president K.S.Alagiri, in a statement, said that the yatra is taken out to commemorate Vedaranyam salt satyagraha and to propagate the life history and struggle of the freedom fighters from the state during the independence movement.

Alagiri, in the statement, called upon the party functionaries and cadres to take part in the yatra and to popularise the non-violent struggles of Mahatma Gandhi.

The TNCC president while speaking to IANS said: “The 18-day padayatra from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam will be a historical one as we will be propagating the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi throughout the padayatra among the people. The struggle of the freedom fighters of the state will be explained to the public during the course of the yatra. This is to reminiscence the brave freedom fighters who had sacrificed their everything for the independence of our nation from British colonialism”.

20220412-175404

