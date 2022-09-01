INDIA

TN constitutes special police team to probe AIADMK headquarters attack

The Tamil Nadu police have constituted a special police team to investigate into the attack on AIADMK headquarters on July 11.

According to the complaint filed by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction of the party, a group led by O. Panneerselvam had ransacked the office and taken away several valuable documents.

The EPS faction also complained that the attack took place precisely when the party general council was meeting at Vangaram to elect the new party office bearers.

The complainant said that the O. Panneerselvam faction was disgruntled that majority of the AIADMK cadres and local level leaders had migrated to the EPS faction.

The Tamil Nadu DGP has constituted a special CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Venkitesan and will have inspectors, Latha, Ramya, Renuka and Selvin Sandhakumar as members.

In the clash on July 11 between the supporters of EPS and OPS, 47 people, including two policemen, were injured. Several buses, cars, and two-wheelers were damaged and police had taken control of the situation and sealed the office after arresting a few of the protesters.

The Madras High Court had in a landmark order hearing the petition of O. Panneerselvam declared the General Council meeting of the AIADMK, null and void.

