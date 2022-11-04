INDIA

TN cooperative begins internal probe into fake appointment orders

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has commenced investigation into the fake appointment orders issued for the post of supervisors in the cooperative body on a temporary basis. Sources told IANS that the postings of supervisors were for liquor outlets and the salary was fixed at Rs 14,700 per month.

Tasmac has already directed the district managers of the outlets to conduct an inquiry as to who was behind the appointment orders for temporary posts in the institution.

Orders were circulated on social media in which the name of the Managing Director of Tasmac, L. Subramanian was mentioned in the posting order. His signature was however forged.

Tasmac has a monopoly in Tamil Nadu over the sale of liquor and is one of the most cash-rich organisations in the state. Even a temporary supervisor post in the cooperative is lucrative with the supervisors and the salesmen benefitting profusely from the largesse of the liquor vendors.

Sources in the liquor industry told IANS that there was a fixed rate of commission to the supervisor and the salesmen for each box of liquor in the corporation. However, the commission amount varies from shop to shop.

When asked whether Tasmac would hand over the case to the Tamil Nadu Police, an officer told IANS that only after the internal inquiry the department would decide.

Tasmac’s sale turnover was Rs 36,013 crore in the financial year 2021-22 in the liquor sales.

