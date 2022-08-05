Five Policemen of Sembarankoil police station in Tamil Nadu’s Myladuthurai district, including a Senior Sub Inspector, a constable and three women constables were transferred to various police stations for walking the ramp.

The incident happened on July 31, when a modelling company based in Myladuthurai organised the show and the policemen were on security. ‘Big Boss’ participant, model and actor, Yashika Anand was the Chief guest of the programme and people came in large numbers to see the ramp walk, which was held for the first time in the district.

The company had offered good openings in the modelling industry for the winners of the show and this also led to a large number of people participating in the programme and a larger number reaching the venue to watch the show.

After the show came to an end, the organisers requested the police personnel to walk the ramp just for the fun of it. The personnel agreed and walked the ramp, which went viral after someone posted on social media. This drew flak from several corners and critics said that the policemen had lowered the dignity of the job by ramp walking in uniform during duty. Several youngsters, however, appreciated the gesture of the police personnel.

The Myladuthurai district police superintendent M. Jawahar transferred all the five, including the Senior Sub Inspector, to various police stations in the district and directed them to report for duty immideately.

